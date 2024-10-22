Guardians Linked to Star Free Agent Outfielder
Over the years, the Cleveland Guardians have not been a team known to be aggressive in free agency. They don't typically like spending money and they don't typically swing big on outside players.
However, with the team falling just a few wins short of the World Series, could that approach change this offseason?
Granted, they're not going to swing huge for a player like Juan Soto. But, there are quite a few other players that would cost much less who could make sense as potential targets.
One of those players is none other than Baltimore Orioles star and impending free agent outfielder Anthony Santander.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided mentioned Santander as a free agent that the Guardians could pursue to go all-out for a championship. He would certainly be a great fit and would bring a huge boost to the lineup.
"Now, Santander would be an expensive bat. He's a switching hitting outfielder that's coming off a career year where he nearly had 50 home runs. But the value is there. If the Guardians truly want to win, they need to add a bat like Santander. He wouldn't be cheap, but he's what they need."
Pressnell is 100 percent right. Far too often throughout the season and even in the postseason, Cleveland struggled to score runs. Santander would help a lot in that department.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Orioles, the 30-year-old outfielder played in 155 games. He hit 44 home runs to go along with 102 RBI, while batting .235/.308/.506.
In order to compete with teams like the New York Yankees, the Guardians simply need more pop in their lineup. Signing Santander would be a big step in the right direction.
That being said, Cleveland would have to get very aggressive early in the offseason to get him. Santander is going to have quite a few teams around the league interested in signing him.
There is a connection already present between Santander and the Guardians. Cleveland originally signed Santander as an international free agent back in 2011.
Going full circle and bringing Santander back to help compete for a championship would be an awesome storyline. He would instantly become one of the team's most dangerous bats and would maek the Guardians an even more serious contender.
It may not be likely given Cleveland's track record of not being aggressive, but it's something the team should absolutely consider.