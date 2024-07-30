Cleveland Guardians Linked to Last-Second Trade for Star Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians finally made their first move of the 2024 MLB trade deadline on Monday, acquiring veteran outfielder Lane Thomas from the Washington Nationals.
It was a quality move that helps fill the need for more outfield depth, but there is still another need that the Guardians must address if possible.
Cleveland could use another starting pitcher. They have a solid rotation, but they need more if they truly want to make a run at the World Series this season.
Keeping that in mind, they have now been linked to pursuing a last-second trade to acquire Jack Flaherty from the division rival Detroit Tigers. While trades within a division are rare, they can happen on occasion.
Gabe Lacques of USA Today has suggested that the Guardians could pull off a big trade for Flaherty before today's deadline.
"That leaves not a lot for a club that has so many excellent playoff pieces in place: A dominant and brilliantly-deployed bullpen, a contact-friendly and dynamic offense and a few serviceable starting pitchers. ... Can they swing an intra-division deal for Jack Flaherty? That’s one of few dwindling options to upgrade as the clock winds down."
Flaherty would be a massive upgrade for the Cleveland rotation. He has put together a strong 2024 season so far.
During the 2024 campaign, he has made 18 starts for the Tigers. He has compiled a 7-5 record to go along with a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 7.0 K/BB ratio, and 106.2 innings pitched.
There is no question that the 28-year-old starter would give the Guardians a much better shot at a championship this season.
Depending on the price tag, this would be a perfect scenario for Cleveland. However, pitching has been very expensive for teams to acquire in other pre-trade deadline deals.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the Guardians throughout the day. They want to be aggressive and Flaherty will be a name to keep a very close eye on.