Guardians Linked to Intriguing Trade for Dodgers' Polarizing Slugger
The Cleveland Guardians have already made multiple trades this offseason, but there is still time for the Guardians to swing some more moves before spring training.
Cleveland definitely needs to add more offense, especially after trading away first baseman Josh Naylor in December. Yes, the Guardians replaced him with Carlos Santana, but Santana turns 39 years old in April and is no guarantee to match Naylor's production.
Heck, Cleveland was inconsistent offensively last year with Naylor in the lineup.
While the Guardians stayed away from signing any big-name free agents, they may consider exploring the trade market before the season begins, and Quincy Wheeler of Covering the Corner has revealed a very interesting potential trade target for them: Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman.
"The Dodgers are somehow fitting 50 players on their 26-man, seemingly, so it should theoretically be possible to pry a player like Outman away from them, perhaps in exchange for a bullpen piece," Wheeler wrote. "Outman is 27 with six years of team control yet and a 115 wRC+ against RHP in the bigs, so far. There is a fair amount of risk in his hitting profile because of his swing-and-miss, but he looks viable defensively in all three-outfield spots. If the Guardians like what they see here, a deal should be possible."
Outman broke into the majors in 2022 and played his first full season in 2023, when he slashed an impressive .248/.353/.437 with 23 home runs and 70 RBI over 567 plate appearances. He finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting as a result.
But last year, the 27-year-old took a major step back, slashing .147/.256/.265 with four homers and 11 RBI across 156 trips to the dish, prompting a demotion.
Given that the Dodgers really don't have much of a need for Outman at this point in time, a world does exist in which Los Angeles could trade him, and Cleveland would absolutely represent a very viable landing spot for him.