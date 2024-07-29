Cleveland Guardians Linked to Trade for Star NL Relief Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians are expected to make at least one move ahead of tomorrow's MLB trade deadline. If they don't, the fans will be extremely disappointed.
To this point in the season, the Guardians have been a top-notch World Series contender. With many of the other top contenders buying more talent, Cleveland needs to keep up.
Assuming they do look to make a move, starting pitching and outfield help are expected to be their priorities. However, if they can't get a good starting pitcher, they might opt to look into the reliever market.
Covering the Corner has linked them as being a possible trade suitor for Miami Marlins star relief pitcher Tanner Scott.
"I want a starting pitcher, but if the Guardians pivot to an available reliever, Scott has a 1.18 ERA and as a rental reliever, he would make the Guardians’ best bullpen in baseball even more otherworldly. If you get Hentges back, the Herrin, Hentges, Barlow, Smith, Gaddis and Clase collection could give you the opportunity to only ask three or four innings from your starting pitcher in playoff games when needed."
Adding another reliever for the postseason especially would make a lot of sense if they can't get a starter.
Scott has been an absolute dominant force for the Marlins this season. He has appeared in 44 games, compiling a 6-5 record to go along with a 1.18 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, a 2.0 K/BB ratio, 18 saves, one hold, and two blown saves.
Very rarely does he give up runs and even more rarely does he give up wins. That could be extremely valuable down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs for the Guardians.
At 30 years old, the only problem that could make Cleveland shy away from him is the fact that his contract ends following the 2024 season. The Guardians could try to re-sign him, but it wouldn't be a guarantee.
Despite that concern, Cleveland should have interest in Scott. They should try to acquire a quality starter first, but if they can't get one, shoring up the bullpen makes a ton of sense.