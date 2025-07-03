Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Under Investigation By MLB
The Cleveland Guardians acquired Luis Ortiz from the Pittsburgh Pirates last offseason with the hope that he would become a mainstay in their rotation for the foreseeable future.
However, MLB announced on Thursday morning that Ortiz "has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through the end of the All-Star break due to an MLB investigation."
The Guardians organization also released a statement in response to MLB's announcement.
"The Guardians have been notified by Major League Baseball that Luis Ortiz has been placed on leave per an agreement with the Players Association due to an ongoing league investigation. The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time and will respect the league’s confidential investigative process," said the team via a press release.
In his first full season as a starter, Ortiz has a 4.36 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and an ERA+ of 95.
The right-hander had shown a lot of growth and development throughout the season, and even set a career-high in strikeouts at 10 with a dominant outing against the Kansas City Royals earlier this season.
Now, all of that takes a back seat as MLB conducts and finishes its investigation and makes a conclusion based on its findings.
Looking ahead, Ortiz was supposed to start Thursday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs. However, that is no longer the case, and LHP Joey Cantillo is expected to be recalled to start in his place.
