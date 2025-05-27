Cleveland Guardians Make Intriguing Roster Move On Tuesday
After a brutal 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cleveland Guardians will receive some much-needed help in the bullpen for the final two games of the series.
According to GuardsInsider on X, the Guardians have optioned left-handed pitcher Joey Cantillo to Triple-A Columbus in order to make room for relief pitcher Hunter Gaddis.
The 27-year-old right-handed pitcher was placed on the bereavement list on Friday, May 24. Gaddis made his last appearance the night before his bereavement leave, tossing two scoreless innings in Cleveland's 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers. The veteran currently holds a 0.86 ERA in 23 appearances, which is a huge addition to the bullpen for the final two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
As for Cantillo, the 25-year-old is heading back to Columbus after spending the past month on the major league roster. Cantillo has appeared in 21 games so far this season, posting a 3.81 ERA with 36 strikeouts. He was efficient in his last stint against the Dodgers, giving up only one run on two hits in three innings of work. Despite being optioned, however, Cantillo will likely be one of the first names the Guardians call if the bullpen suffers an injury.
