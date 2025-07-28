Guardians Make Roster Move Following Emmanuel Clase News
The Cleveland Guardians' pitching staff took a hit on Monday afternoon with the news that Emmanuel Clase was being placed on non-disciplinary leave.
There are not many details about Clase’s current situation, but the Guardians had to add a pitcher to the roster to take his spot.
Here are the roster moves the Guardians made ahead of their series opener against the Colorado Rockies.
Emmanuel Clase - Placed On MLB Administrative List
The Guardians announced on Monday that closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary leave as a part of their sports betting investigation.
The Guardians said in a statement they “are not permitted to comment further at this time.”
Due to Clase’s leave, the Guardians had to add another reliever to their bullpen.
Tim Herrin - Recalled From Triple-A
Taking Clase’s spot on the big league roster is LHP Tim Herrin, who the Guardians recalled from Triple-A.
Herrin started the season on the big league roster, but was optioned on July 9 while he was going through a rough patch. On the season, Herrin has a 3.99 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP. In four appearances in the minors this season, Herrin has a 4.50 ERA, allowed seven hits, struck out five batters, and issued no walks.
His stats aren’t nearly as good as they were a year ago when he played a key role in last year’s dominant bullpen, and he has the experience to pitch in high-leverage moments for the Guardians.
