Guardians Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Series Finale With Dodgers
The Cleveland Guardians shook up their bullpen ahead of their season finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. They needed to do something to get a fresh arm after Cleveland used six pitchers to get through Saturday night's loss.
Here are the roster moves the organization made.
Scott Barlow - Designated For Assignment
Cleveland opened up a spot in their bullpen Sunday after they designated Scott Barlow for assignment.
The Guardians had high hopes for Barlow when they traded him from the San Diego Padres early last offseason. However, the veteran reliever never found any consistency with his new team.
Barlow has appeared in 63 games for the Guardians this season and has a 4.25 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in those appearances. In his last 15 games with Cleveland, he has a 7.43 ERA and has given up 12 hits in 13.1 innings.
Cleveland needed a fresh arm in the bullpen after Saturday's loss and Barlow was the odd man out.
Anthony Gose - Promoted
Anthony Gose has become a popular name on the transaction report. The Guardians have cut him and brought him back multiple times this season. Now, Gose is back with the major league team again to fill the roster spot left by Barlow.
The outfielder-turned-pitcher was a key piece of Cleveland's bullpen in 2022, but he underwent Tommy John's surgery, which caused him to miss the entire 2023 season. He's made two appearences for the Gaurdians this season and has goven up three earned runs in 3.1 innings.