Cleveland Guardians Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Series Finale With New York Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are set to face off in a rubber match on Thursday afternoon. However, Cleveland's front office made a few roster moves that affected the pitching staff heading into the game.
Joey Cantillo - Optioned To Triple-A
The Guardians recalled Joey Cantillo to start against the Yankees in the place of the injured Alex Cobb, who is on the 15-day injured list with a fractured fingernail. Cantillo was then optioned back to Triple-A Columbus after a rough start against New York.
Cantillo pitched 4.0 innings, gave up six hits, seven earned runs, walked three batters, and struck out five. His biggest probem was his curveball and changeup command.
Connor Gillispie - Recalled From Triple-A
Cleveland's corresponding move was recalling right handed pitcher Connor Gillispie from Triple-A.
The Guardians could need some fresh arms out of the bullpen, no matter how the game pans out. Cleveland used six pitchers out of the bullpen in their extra innings win on Tuesday and used two in their loss on Wednesday. There's a very real possibility that Gillispie sees some action in the finale.
The 26-year-old has appeared in just one game, which was against the Baltimore Orioles on August 4. He pitched 3.0 innings, giving up one run, walking two batters, and striking out three.