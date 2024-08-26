Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Make Roster Moves, Recall Left-Handed Starter

The Cleveland Guardians recall Logan Allen and optioned Connor Gillispie.

Sep 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen (41) delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians needed to find another starting pitcher for game two of their doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals. They made a pair of roster moves between games to help replenish the bullpen with a fresh arm.

Logan Allen Recalled From Triple-A

The Guardians recalled Logan Allen from Triple-A Columbus and he will get the start against the Royals in game two of their doubleheader.

Allen's rocky season continues as the left-hander has a 5.56 ERA at the major league level over 19 starts this season. His last big league start came on August 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in which he threw 5.0 innings, gave up five hits, and two earned runs.

The southpaw has been slightly better at the minor league level, posting an ERA of 4.55 and a 1.23 WHIP. Allen is still struggling to limit the long ball and has given up seven home runs in six starts with the Columbus Clippers.

Limiting the home runs will be a point of emphasis in his start against the Royals.

Logan Allen throws a pitch
Jun 25, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Logan Allen (41) throws a second inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Connor Gillispie Optioned To Triple-A

Cleveland had to make room for Allen on the major league roster and optioned RHP Connor Gillispie to Triple-A Columbus.

Gillispie has now made three appearances with the Guardians out of the bullpen, with his latest coming in game one of Cleveland's doubleheader with the Royals. He pitched 2.0 innings and gave up just one hit while striking out two batters.

