Guardians Manager Discusses Playing In Potential Postseason Series
The MLB regular season is on the verge of wrapping up. There's about two and half more weeks of games left before the postseason begins. The Cleveland Guardians have been one of baseball's best teams all season, and they're in a great position to participate in the playoffs this year.
Cleveland's manager, Stephen Vogt, reflected on this potential opportunity to play meaningful baseball deep into October.
It may seem a little premature for a team to start thinking about the postseason when they haven't even clinched a spot yet. However, as Vogt mentions, treating every game with a playoff mentality is one of the reasons that the Guardians find themseleves in this position.
"I can’t wait to watch our guys play in big games later in the year and every night," said Vogt. "I love watching playing and I think for us we put such an emphasis that every day is a playoff game. [Austin Hedges] said that, and these guys have really owned that all year."
Vogt does have experience playing in the playoffs. So, he knows as much as anybody what the atmosphere, mindset, and feeling is like participating in those high-leverage moments.
"If we do get an opportunity to play playoff baseball, it's so much fun. You just go play. There's no numbers, there's no contracts, there’s nothing, it's major league players going out and playing baseball to win. These guys have done that all year long and so if we are fortunate enough to get there, it’s gonna be an absolute blast."
The Guardians still have work to do before the team officially clinches their spot in the playoffs. However, Vogt clearly thinks his team is ready and prepared in the event they are playing postseason baseball.