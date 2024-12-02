Guardians Pitcher Signs With NL Central Team
The Cleveland Guardians already have a major hole to fill in their starting rotation.
Matthew Boyd, who was a critical piece of the Guardians' pitching staff during the second half of the season, has signed with the Chicago Cubs, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
Boyd landed a two-year, $29 million deal.
That is a rather hefty contract for the left-hander, who only made eight regular-season starts in 2024 as a result of recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Still, when Boyd did pitch, he was effective, going 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA while allowing 32 hits and registering 46 strikeouts over 39.2 innings of work.
Boyd was also terrific in the playoffs, making three starts and surrendering just one run while fanning 14 hitters across 11.2 innings.
But given how careful the Guardians have always been about expanding their payroll (they ranked 23rd in that category this year), their decision not to retain Boyd at that price is not at all surprising.
Of course, this creates a rather significant issue for a Cleveland squad that already had trouble with its starting rotation as it was.
Shane Bieber—who missed all but two starts in 2024 due to an elbow injury that would require Tommy John surgery—is also a free agent, and many feel that he will also land a deal that will be out of the Guardians' typical price range.
There are certainly other arms available on the free-agent market, and Cleveland can also explore trades, so we will see how the Guardians adjust now that things are finally moving.