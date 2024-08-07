Cleveland Guardians Must Plan To Pursue This Pitcher in MLB Free Agency
The Cleveland Guardians are in the midst of what they hope will be a World Series winning season. At this point in time, they are the best team in baseball with a 67-45 record.
While their focus is entirely on winning it all this season, looking ahead to the offseason is something the front office is already doing.
Right now, the Guardians are a very young baseball team. They will have an open championship window for years to come. With that in mind, there is one area that the team will need to focus on in particular.
No matter what happens throughout the rest of the 2024 season, Cleveland will need to add more starting pitching for 2025. Thankfully, there will be a multitude of options for them to choose from.
There is one pitcher that would make perfect sense as a target for the Guardians and is a player that they should absolutely pursue when free agency opens up.
Jack Flaherty, the former Detroit Tigers pitcher who is now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is the name that Cleveland should go all-out to sign this offseason.
So far this season, Flaherty has started in 19 games between the two teams. He has compiled an 8-5 record to go along with a 2.80 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, 140 strikeouts, 20 walks, and 112.2 innings pitched.
Needless to say, he has been aboslutely dominant all season long.
At 28 years old, Flaherty could fit the long-term picture for the Guardians. They could sign him to a three or four-year deal and get great production from him throughout the entirety of the deal.
Obviously, another focus for Cleveland will be bringing back Shane Bieber. If they can re-sign Bieber and sign Flaherty, the rotation would be in an amazing place.
If they don't get Flaherty, there are a few other names to keep a close eye on as Guardians' free agency targets. Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, and Yusei Kikuchi are all names that could make sense.
All of that being said, Flaherty would be a perfect fit and Cleveland should be aggressive in pursuing him this offseason.