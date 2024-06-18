Cleveland Guardians Must Pursue This Blockbuster Trade With Blue Jays
The Cleveland Guardians are going to be a very interesting team to monitor ahead of the late-July MLB trade deadline.
With a few needs to shore up in order to cement themselves as legitimate World Series contenders, the Guardians could get aggressive. They might even swing away at a blockbuster trade.
One team to watch when it comes to a potential trade partner is the Toronto Blue Jays. Cleveland badly needs an upgrade at shortstop. That could be where Bo Bichette comes into play.
Bichette has been linked as a potential trade target for the Guardians, but the Blue Jays have also stated that they don't plan to trade him. Despite their current stance, things could change.
If Bichette does become available at some point, Cleveland should make an all-out effort to acquire him.
Throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season thus far, Bichette has played in 66 games with Toronto. He has slashed .237/.286/.342 in those appearances, recording four home runs and 28 RBI.
While his bat hasn't gotten super hot this season, there is a lot more room for production. He has the potential to be an absolute star at the plate.
Defensively, Bichette is an elite player. If the Guardians were to acquire Bichette, they would have a long-term Gold Glove candidate and a player who can absolutely rake at the plate when he's firing on all cylinders.
At just 26 years old, Bichette fits the timeline for Cleveland. The franchise is young and looking to contend for many years to come. Bichette would be able to join up and help them towards that goal.
There are very few shortstops around baseball that the Guardians could target to accomplish both of their goals. They want a player who will help them win this year and for years down the road. Bichette does check both of those boxes.
Being able to actually pull off a trade for him won't be easy. There is no guarantee that the Blue Jays will even consider moving him. But, they should keep trying to come up with a way to acquire him.
Expect to see the 2024 MLB trade deadline end up being a very busy one. Cleveland would love to get involved in the action and a trade for Bichette would be the best possible outcome.