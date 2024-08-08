Cleveland Guardians Must Revisit This Trade Option During the Offseason
Prior to the 2024 MLB trade deadline at the end of last month, the Cleveland Guardians were being connected as a potential trade suitor for AL Central rival pitcher Garrett Crochet.
While getting a trade done with a division rival is never easy, the Chicago White Sox were very motivated to move Crochet. That is likely to be the case once again during the upcoming offseason.
Keeping that in mind, the Guardians should strongly consider revisiting a trade for Crochet.
At just 25 years old, Crochet has shown signs of being a superstar in the making. He made some very polarizing comments that tanked his trade value about wanting a new contract in place before pitching into October.
That could show some reason for concern, but if they are open to giving him a long-term extension, that wouldn't be a problem.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far with the White Sox, Crochet has started 23 games. He has compiled a 6-6 record to go along with a 3.19 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, a 5.4 K/BB ratio, and 118.1 innings pitched.
Those numbers show exactly why Cleveland should have interest in pursuing a trade for him.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, the Guardians will need help in the rotation. Shane Bieber is set to hit the open free agency market and Cleveland would love to bring him back. If they can re-sign Bieber, they would still need another top-tier starter alongside him.
Crochet would be a perfect fit to fill that role.
Not only would Crochet be a move that would help them win now, but he fits the long-term picture of the team. The Guardians are already a legitimate World Series contender. If they don't win it all this year, Crochet could be the piece that pushes them over the top.
There are plenty of other starting pitching options that Cleveland could consider instead of Crochet. Among those names are free agents like Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, Yusei Kikuchi, Luis Severino, and Jack Flaherty.
All of those players would be great options, but none of them have the big potential that Crochet possesses.
Expect to see the Guardians strongly consider getting aggressive this offseason. They are not big spenders, but there is a chance that could change with how close they are coming to a championship.
If they do choose to get aggressive, Crochet would be a target that would fit their needs and they should consider pursuing the move.