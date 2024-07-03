Cleveland Guardians Named Potential Trade Destination For Former MVP
The Cleveland Guardians may own the best record in the American League, but it's obvious that the team could use some upgrades.
While starting pitching is the Guardians' primary area of need, there is also no question that they could stand to improve their lineup.
Cleveland president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti has already said that the ballclub will be aiming to upgrade its roster in any capacity between now and the July 30 MLB trade deadline, so it seems safe to say that the Guardians will explore all options.
Could that include taking a swing on Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger?
The Cubs could end up selling over the next several weeks, as they currently sit in last place in the NL Central and have shown very little signs of life through the first three-plus months of the season.
The Athletic has already reported that Bellinger may be discussed ahead of the deadline, even after re-signing with Chicago on a three-year, $80 million deal this past February.
Now, Bleacher Report has suggested the Guardians as a potential destination for the 28-year-old.
Cleveland could certainly use Bellinger's pop in the lineup, and while he has not been great at the plate this season, he would definitely represent a step up from Tyler Freeman in the outfield.
Bellinger is slashing .267/.327/.416 with nine home runs and 34 RBI across 304 plate appearances this season.
Any team looking to acquire Bellinger would obviously be hoping that his second half more closely resembles what he achieved in 2023, when he slashed .307/.356/.525 on his way to winning a Silver Slugger award.
Of course, there was a time Bellinger was one of the best players in baseball, as he won an MVP award with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2019 when he smashed 47 homers.
However, injuries sapped Bellinger over the next several years as he faded into near irrelevancy. He finally revitalized his career with the Cubs last season, but he hasn't been quite as good in 2024.
Perhaps a move to Cleveland would help bring out the best in Bellinger.