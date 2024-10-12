Guardians Named Shocking Fit For Top Free Agent Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians are not typically known for being big spenders, but could they ultimately change their ways this offseason?
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter seems to think so and has named the Guardians as the best fit for star pitcher Blake Snell in free agency.
"It would be a major expenditure for a Guardians team that generally avoids splashy additions, but with the talent to contend for a title if it can make a few significant outside pickups, now is the time to spend and Snell is the perfect target," Reuter wrote.
Snell would absolutely be a perfect target for Cleveland. After all, the Guardians had one of the worst starting rotations in baseball this year, but they rode an outstanding bullpen to an AL Central division title. Shoring up the starting rotation would make the Guardians' pitching staff absolutely lethal overall.
Snell made 20 starts with the San Francisco Giants in 2024, going 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA while allowing just 65 hits and racking up 145 strikeouts over 104 innings of work.
What's more, the 31-year-old was particularly dominant during the second half, logging a 1.45 ERA and limiting hitters to a minuscule .133 batting average.
Snell broke into the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2016. Oddly enough, he has made just one All-Star appearance, but he has a pair of Cy Young awards under his belt, most recently winning one in 2023 when he went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA with the San Diego Padres.
The Guardians rank 23rd in the MLB in payroll, so them landing Snell seems incredibly unlikely. But perhaps the front office will see the major need and decide to make a huge splash.