Cleveland Guardians Officially Introduce Travis Bazzana, Watch Press Conference
The Cleveland Guardians drafted the Aussie-born Oregon State second baseman with the first overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft last Sunday and officially signed him to a contract on Friday.
Travis Bazzana was then introduced to Cleveland media Friday before the Guardians game against the San Diego Padres.
Watch Bazzana’s Full Introductory Press Conference Here:
There is plenty of hype surrounding Bazzana, and for good reason. The 22-year-old was widely regarded as one of the best pure hitters of the draft class, hitting .407/.568/.911 with an OPS of 1.479 during his final season at Oregon State.
The natural talent is obviously there, but Bazzana's hard work and personality make him a perfect match for the organization. This was something the President of Baseball Operation, Chris Antonetti, stressed as he introduced Bazzana to the media.
Bazzana also metioned in his presser just how excited he is to be a part of this organization and how he wanted to be a Guardian throughout the entire process.
While there are still some questions on who exactly will play where the idea of having a middle infield duo of Bazzana and Andres Gimenez up the middle for the foreseeable future is as exciting as it gets.
What's next for Bazzana from here?
The first round pick revealed that he'll head to Lake County later next week to join Cleveland's High-A affiliate. Bazzana also said he hopes to make his first appearence in a game during that time too.