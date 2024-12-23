Cleveland Guardians Officially Sign Veteran First Baseman
The Cleveland Guardians' front office has been busy over the last few weeks.
Their latest move is officially complete, as the team announced on Monday evening that they had signed veteran 1B/DH Carlos Santana to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.
On Saturday evening, news broke that the team was reportedly bringing back the Cleveland fan favorite after trading Josh Naylor. However, that move was pending a physical.
Now, Santana is officially on the roster.
Santana has spent a total of 10 seasons with Cleveland in two separate stints. First from 2010-17 and then from 2019-20.
Over those seasons, he's hit .251/.368/.450/.818 with 273 doubles, 14 triples, 216 homers, and 710 RBI in 1,334 games. Santana has also made an All-Star appearance and won the AL Siver Slugger Award during the 2019 season.
Santana's name is already all over Cleveland history books, but now he'll have an opportunity to add to that with at least one more season with the organization.
'Los currently has the second most walks (881), tied for sixth in home runs (216)m and eighth in extra-base hits (503).
Santana had the opportunity to join other major league teams and even turned down one deal, which guaranteed him an extra year on his contract. However, he chose to come back to the organization where his career began.
One of the most memorable moments from Santana's first stint with Cleveland was in 2016 when he fell to his knees with his arms spread out as Cleveland won the American League Championship, clinching a spot in the World Series.
Hopefully, Santana and Guardians fans will get to experience something similar during the 2025 season.