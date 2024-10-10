Guardians Outfielder Ties Franchise History In ALDS Game 4
The Cleveland Guardians' offense has been their biggest weakness so far in the ALDS. They've been shut out in two straight games and are facing elimination because of it.
One player who has still been showing up at the plate is Steven Kwan, who made franchise history in the first inning of Game 4 of the ALDS.
Kwan led off the game with a base hit single to the right field to get the Guardians' offense started early. This extends his postseason hit-steak to nine games (extending back to the 2022 ALDS), which is tied with Tony Fernandez (1997) for the second most in club history.
After reaching base in the first inning, Cleveland's All-Star outfielder came around to score the first run of the game, giving the Guardians a crucial one-run lead.
Throughout the first four games of the postseason, Kwan had a .500 batting average (6-for-12) and a 1.154 OPS. This is more of the Kwan fans have grown to know through his first two seasons in the big leagues.
Hw also now has a career playoff batting average of .357 and a .889 OPS.
Kwan struggled quite a big in the second half of the season and hit just .206/.316/.302 since the All-Star Break. Not to mention he missed the final two weeks of the season with a back injury which raised questions about how he'd perform in October.
The Guardians still have a long way to go to win Game 4 of the series and still need to get through Tarik Skubal in Game 5 to win the series.
However, Kwan started off the game with a base hit is exactly what they need to get the bats going.