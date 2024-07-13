Cleveland Guardians Outfielder Spent Time With Potential First Overall Pick
In about a day, the Cleveland Guardians will select first overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. Which prospect they plan on choosing is still a mystery, but one player in the Guardians organization has already spent time on the field with the potential first-overall pick.
Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana revealed that former Beaver and current Cleveland outfielder Steven Kwan spent time with him earlier this year.
“A person I’ve like seen around a little more since my freshman year and seen him make a jump from a guy, a fringe big leaguer more of a triple-A guy that was raking, to now an All-Star and a superstar was Steven Kwan,” said Bazzana on the Diggin’ Deep Podcast.
Bazzana detailed how Kwan talked with him and gave him advice. The Oregon State infielder emphasized just how good of a guy Kwan is and how sincere he was throughout it all.
“My Freshman fall, he was out there working out, hitting, and, like I got to hit with him, and I got to talk to him on the field while I was playing while I was playing catch … He, like, is such a good person and such a hard worker, humble, good dude, always willing to give you advice and have a conversation. Not just like kind of big league you. Kwane, he’s been awesome too.”
Bazzana didn’t go into what exactly the advice Kwan gave him was, but it probably was a valuable lesson given that the Guardians' lead-off hitter currently has the best batting average in baseball (.359).
Bazzana and Kwan couldn’t have had different situations heading into the draft. One will likely be a top-three pick, possibly number one overall, and the other was drafted in the fifth round. But that’s what makes baseball great.
We’ll have to wait until Sunday night to see who Cleveland takes with the first pick, but it would be cool to see a Bazzana-Kwan duo form in the future given their history together.