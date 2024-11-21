Guardians Have Perfect Trade Target in Cubs' Star Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians have already pulled off one trade with the Chicago Cubs this offseason. Eli Morgan was shipped out to the Cubs in exchange for a minor leaguer.
Could the teams come together on a bigger deal as well?
Reports have started circulating that Chicago would like to trade star outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger. After he chose to opt into his contract for the 2025 season, the Cubs seem ready to move on if the right deal presents itself.
If Chicago is seriously motivated to trade Bellinger, could the Guardians consider pulling off a trade for him?
Bellinger would be a solid fit for Cleveland. He would give them another option to upgrade the outfield, or he could slide over to first base as well.
One of the big needs this offseason for the Guardians will be adding more offensive firepower. Far too often during the 2024 MLB season, Cleveland's offense completely fell apart. Bellinger would be a huge step in the right direction towards fixing that problem.
In 2024, Bellinger had a bit of a down year. He struggled through some nagging injury issues, but still put together solid all-around numbers.
He played in 130 regular season games, batting .266/.325/.426. Bellinger ended up hitting 18 home runs to go along with 78 RBI.
Those numbers would look awfully nice for the Guardians in the middle of their lineup.
At 29 years old, the question would be whether or not Cleveland is willing to pay him what he's owed. He has $27.5 million of base salary in 2025 and $5 million in potential buyout. Bellinger also has another season at $27.5 million that he could opt into next offseason for the 2026 campaign.
While the Guardians have not been known as an aggressive team in the offseason, they were just one series win away from the World Series. Bellinger would help them take the next step.
All of that being said, these are just rumors and speculation at this point in time. Bellinger may be on the trade block, but there is no guarantee that Cleveland would have interest in pulling off a trade for him.
Even though they may not have interset, he's a name that makes sense and is well worth keeping an eye on.