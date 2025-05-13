Guardians Place Pitcher On Injured List In Recent Roster Moves
The Cleveland Guardians don't have much depth in their starting rotation, and they just lost one of their most consistent starters for at least the next two weeks.
On Tuesday, the organization made the following roster moves ahead of their second game of a three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Ben Lively - Placed On 15-Day Injured List
The Guardians announced on Tuesday that they have placed RHP Ben Lively on the 15-day injured list with a forearm injury.
Lively abruptly left at the start of Monday's game after pitching three scoreless innings.
Stephen Vogt said after the game that he experienced forearm discomfort in his previous start, which is why the team was so quick to pull him.
Hopefully, this injury doesn't force Lively to miss too much time, but we'll have to wait and see.
The right-hander currently has an ERA of 3.22 and a 1.19 WHIP over the first nine starts of the 2025 season.
Zak Kent - Recalled From Triple-A
RHP Zak Kent has been recalled from Columbus to take Lively's spot on the pitching staff.
This promotion doesn't mean Kent will be Cleveland's new starter.
Instead, he provides a fresh arm to the bullpen, who can throw multiple innings if the situation calls for it.
Kent has looked solid in his two big league games this season. He currently owns a 2.25 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP over 4.0 innings pitched.
He should be a solid option for the Guardians out of the bullpen for now.
