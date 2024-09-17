Guardians Place All-Star Outfielder On IL, Promote Former Gold Glove Winner
The Cleveland Guardians made a couple of surprising roster moves on Tuesday ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
Steven Kwan Placed On Injured List
Steven Kwan was scratched from Friday night's lineup with back soreness. At first, it looked like the All-Star outfielder would avoid a trip to the injured list, but the team placed him on the 15-day IL on Tuesday evening (retroactive to September 13).
Stephen Vogt said prior to Tuesday's game that they were still considering Kwan day-to-day, and the outfielder was also taking part in some pre-game workouts. Unfortunately, it looked like the outcome of some of those workouts was that Kwan was still dealing with the injury, making a trip to the IL neccesary.
There are still two weeks left of the regular season before the playoffs, which makes this the perfect time to get Kwan healthy. There's no need to play through an injury as Cleveland closes in on clinching a playoff berth.
Myles Straw Called Up
Vogt hinted on Saturday that the team had conversations about bringing Myles Straw back to the big league roster. Those discussions came to fruition on Tuesday when the team officially called up the 2022 Gold Glove winner after he was placed on waivers before the season began.
Straw was Cleveland's everyday center fielder during his last stint with the team. That won't be his role this time around, but he could still be a solid option for the Guardians as a defensive replacement or pinch-runner late in games.
Carlos Carrasco Designated For Assignment
Unfortunately, all of these roster moves have downsides as well. The Guardians DFA'd veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco to make room on the major league roster.
Carrasco has spent the entire season with the big league team in what is likely one of his last professional seasons. Everyone knows how great of a teammate and leader Cookie is, and it's disappointing to see him let go right before the playoffs.
However, that the reality of the game sometimes.