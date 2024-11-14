Guardians Predicted To Sign Compelling Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians are entering the MLB offseason with a massive need in their starting rotation, but the problem is that the Guardians may not have the funds to make major additions.
Cleveland ranks just 23rd in the league in payroll and has historically not been known as a franchise that hands out large free-agent contracts, so fans may have to temper their expectations.
The Guardians are probably more likely to sign intriguing, affordable options with good peripherals or reclamation projects (hello, Ben Lively).
So it should come as no surprise that Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer is predicting Cleveland to sign Michael Soroka.
Soroka broke into the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves in 2018 and made an All-Star appearance as soon as his second season after going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA, allowing 153 hits while registering 142 strikeouts over 174.2 innings of work.
His next four seasons were largely marred by injuries, and last year, he joined the Chicago White Sox and pitched to the tune of a 4.74 ERA over 25 appearances and nine starts.
But here's the thing: Soroka was particularly effective out of the bullpen, as Rymer notes.
"However, something happened when Soroka shifted into a role as a multi-inning fireman," Rymer wrote." "He got really good, posting a 2.75 ERA and whiffing 39 percent of the batters he faced. Given that and his youth, a bet on him is a bet worth taking."
Soroka still walked 44 batters across 79.2 frames, which is certainly alarming. But he also racked up 84 punchouts, giving him a solid average of 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
Rymer projects the Guardians to sign Soroka to a two-year, $12 million deal.
This definitely feels right up Cleveland's alley.