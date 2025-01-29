Guardians Predicted To Select Captivating Pitcher In Latest Mock Draft
The Cleveland Guardians were on the right side of some incredible luck a year ago. They won the 2024 MLB Draft Lottery, giving them the opportunity to select Travis Bazzana as the No. 1 overall pick.
The Guardians won 92 games last season, so they'll be making their first selection in the MLB Draft at the end of the first round. However, there is still plenty of talent available to them there.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report released his latest MLB mock draft and predicted that the Guardians would take one of the better pitchers heading into the draft: RHP Chase Shores out of LSU.
"A highly regarded prep prospect who made it to LSU because of a high bonus asking price, Shores posted a 1.96 ERA in 18.1 innings as a freshman before blowing out his arm and missing the remainder of the 2023 season and all of the 2024 season recovering," wrote Reuter.
"He returned to the mound during fall practice and was back up to 99 mph with his fastball, which could pave the way for a breakthrough spring. The 6'8", 245-pound flame thrower is a project of sorts, but Cleveland knows how to develop pitching."
Given Shores' injury history makes him a captivating prospect. However, he still has a ton of potential as a potential big league pitcher.
Cleveland's farm system's pitching depth was slightly thin heading into the offseason. However, the acquisitions of Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy certainly helped bolster that.
This should discourage the Guardians from selecting a pitcher in the first round of next year's draft. While injury concerns may exist, Shores has already shown elite velocity, which many organizations seek in pitching prospects.
This quality, combined with Cleveland's pitching factory, means that the team could easily make Shores a top-of-the-arm player in its rotation in the future.