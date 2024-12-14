Guardians Predicted To Select Compelling Pitcher In Latest Mock Draft
There's been so much focus on the free agent market and the recent trades the Cleveland Guardians made during MLB's Winter Meetings.
However, we can't forget about the farm system which is what is the backbone of the Guardians' organization. Cleveland won't be picking No. 1 overall in the 2025 Draft, but there is still tremendous talent that can be taken in the first round.
MLB Pipeline released their latest mock draft and predicted the Guardians would select RHP Kyson Witherspoon from Oklahoma University.
"Witherspoon's power fastball/slider combo and the lack of slam-dunk college starters could allow him to rocket up Draft boards if he has a big spring," wrote MLB prospect analyst Jim Callis.
Cleveland has one of the best pitching development systems in all of baseball. If they see something of interest in a prospect, the whole baseball world should be inclined to believe that the prospect could turn into an ace of a rotation at some point during his career.
That said, the Guardians just replenished their farm system with pitching following the 2024 MLB Draft and the recent trade they made with the Pittsburgh Pirates, which brought back two of their top pitching prospects.
This means that Cleveland could be a little more selective in the upcoming draft.
If an outfielder falls to them at pick 27, or they see tremendous upside with another versatile prospect, the front office shouldn't feel too much pressure to draft another pitcher.
Of course, this is a mock selection for a draft that is still seven months away. Options, outlooks, and predictions will change before the draft happens.