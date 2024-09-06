Guardians Projected To Have Quiet Offseason
While the Cleveland Guardians are still very much a World Series contender, there have been some major concerns in recent weeks.
Offensively, the team went through a brutal stretch of games where they were one of the worst teams in baseball. Thankfully, they have rebounded of late and have won five out of their last seven games.
Due to the offensive struggles, some fans have been hoping that the team would spend a bit during the MLB offseason to bring in more firepower. However, that is not something that they are expected to do.
The Guardians have never been a big spending franchise. They tend to focus on more frugal opportunities to add talent.
Bleacher Report recently took a look and a projected 2025 lineups for every single team in baseball. When it comes to Cleveland, they did not have any changes to predict.
"The emergence of towering slugger Jhonkensy Noel and the addition of Lane Thomas at the deadline have answered the question of who slots into the outfield alongside Steven Kwan, and suddenly the Guardians appear to have one of the more set lineups in baseball. It's far too early to give up on Bo Naylor after a disappointing 2024 season, but the club could look to bring in a more productive backup than Austin Hedges this time around in case his struggles continue."
That doesn't mean that the Guardians won't make some moves on the pitching side of things. However, they're not being projected to pursue a big bat.
It will be interesting to see what Cleveland actually ends up doing in the offseason. Should they make a deep playoff run and come up just short of a championship, that could tempt them to break away from their typical cheap approach to offseason spending.
Fans would certainly love to see the team go out and get aggressive in their pursuit of a World Series.
Expect to see quite a few rumors about the Guardians as the offseason draws closer. At the very least, the team needs to try and re-sign star pitcher Shane Bieber.
Hopefully, there are more moves to be made. Even if they don't swing big on high-paid superstars, making some quality additions would be a wise decision.