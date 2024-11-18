Could Guardians Pursue Shocking Trade For Superstar Pitcher?
The Cleveland Guardians badly need starting pitching, but due to their lack of financial resources, they may not be able to sign a top-notch arm in free agency.
That means the Guardians may be better off perusing the trade market for answers, and the Miami Marlins may have an answer for them: Sandy Alcantara.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller lists Alcantara among the star players most likely to be dangled in trades this offseason, and while he doesn't specifically list Cleveland as a potential suitor, the Guardians seem to fit his criteria as a possible landing spot.
"The market for Alcántara will be intriguing to monitor," Miller wrote. "The teams that can afford to get in the bidding wars for Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Blake Snell might not be particularly interested in a guy who might not be the same post-surgery. But teams like the Reds, Tigers and Orioles should be all-in on two or three years of an affordable ace they normally wouldn't be able to sign."
Alcantara missed the entire 2024 campaign due to Tommy John surgery. He is under team control with the Marlins through 2027 thanks to a five-year, $56 million extension he signed in 2021. However, in typical Marlins fashion, the contract is backloaded.
The 29-year-old will see a significantly uptick in money starting in 2025, when he is slated to earn $17.3 million. That could entice a historically frugal Miami franchise into moving him.
Cleveland has one of baseball's deepest farm systems, so it could actually put together an impressive package for Alcantara.
Of course, now is also not the best time for the Marlins to move the former Cy Young winner, as his value is currently at its lowest. It would probably be more realistic for Miami to jettison him at the trade deadline, if the Marlins are going to send him packing at all.
But if Miami does, in fact, field offers for its ace, the Guardians should absolutely make a call.