Cleveland Guardians Retain Recently DFA'd Reliever
The Cleveland Guardians have made several shocking moves this offseason. While most of them have been via trade, their latest somewhat surprising decision was to sign free agent RHP Paul Sewald to a one-year deal.
Sewald needed to be added to the 40-man roster, so the Guardians designated RHP Pedro Avila for assignment to make room for the veteran reliever.
However, Cleveland has officially retained Avila after he cleared waivers earlier on Wednesday. The Guardians officially outrighted him to the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A), where he'll remain.
This may seem like a minuscule move. However, it's a massive development and a huge boost for Cleveland's overall pitching depth.
Avila was a key piece in Cleveland's bullpen a year ago. He finished the season with a 3.51 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP. However, these stats don't tell the entire story.
Stephen Vogt used Avila in multiple situations where the game was out of reach, either in favor of the Guardians or on the other side of the coin.
Avila threw 82.2 innings over the season, which was the most on the Guardians and fourth by a reliever in all of baseball. He truly saved a gassed Guardians bullpen on multiple occasions and owned the role as the team's "innings eater."
Obviously, the Guardians would have to make another move to add him back to the active roster during the 2025 season.
However, knowing Avila is in the organization and available to come in and eat some more eating is a solid safety blanket to have.