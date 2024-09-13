Guardians Rookie Reliever Impresses In Major League Debut
The Cleveland Guardians trailed the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-2, heading into the top of the ninth inning Thursday. On his first day on the active roster, Cleveland called on twenty-three-year-old Andrew Walters for the first time.
Walters completed the inning, issuing one walk, surrendering no hits, and allowing one unearned run to cross home plate.
The right-hander started his night off well, getting ahead of Rays outfielder Jose Siri, 0-2 in the count. Unfortunately, he would miss the zone three times before Siri reached base on a pitch clock violation for ball four.
The speedy Siri immediately stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error from Guardians catcher Bo Naylor.
Walters collected himself and settled in. Rays pinch hitter Logan Driscoll scored Siri with a sacrifice fly to left field. Then, the rookie reliever retired the side in four more pitches, forcing a groundout from Brandon Lowe and a line out from Junior Caminero.
The radar gun lit up with Walters hitting a top speed of 97 miles per hour on his fastball. He has a little more under his belt, having touched triple digits in the minors this year.
The righty didn’t get to show off his ability to strike batters out, which he did at a high rate in Triple-A with the Columbus Clippers this season. In 30 games, he posted a K/9 of 12.16.
Walters has a chance to make himself a staple in the Guardians bullpen as the season winds down and the team looks to solidify its roster for the playoffs.