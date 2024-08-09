Cleveland Guardians Roster Moves: Alex Cobb Activated Off Injured List
The Cleveland Guardians made a plethora of roster moves before game one of their doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Friday afternoon. They then made a few more roster decisions leading up to game two on Friday night.
RHP Alex Cobb Activated Off Injured List
The Guardians aquired Alex Cobb at the trade deadline last week hoping that the veteran starter can give the team some quality innings down the stretch. However, Cobb hasn't pitched in a big league game this season as he's been rehabbing from surgery he had over the offseason.
Cobb will make his Guardians debut on Friday as he'll take the mound in game two against the Twins.
The 37-year-old has been in MLB for over 12 years and has a career ERA of 3.85 and a 1.28 WHIP. Cobb has been fairly consistent each season and finished 2023 with a 3.87 ERA in 28 starts.
Cobb is well past his prime, but Cleveland is hoping he can give them some solid starts the rest of the season.
LHP Anthony Gose Designated For Assignment
In order to make room for Cobb on the major league roster, Cleveland designated LHP Anthony Gose for assignment just a few days after he was called up.
Gose was a key contributor out of the bullpen in 2022 but underwent Tommy John surgery, which led him to miss all of the 2023 season. The outfielder-turned-pitcher made his return to the big leagues on Wednesday but gave up two hits and two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched against Arizona Diamondbacks.