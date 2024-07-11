Guardians Roster Moves: Gabriel Arias Optioned, Will Brennan Activated
The Cleveland Guardians made a fairly significant roster move on Thursday afternoon ahead of their series finale against the Detroit Tigers.
Will Brennan Activated From Injured List
The Guardians placed Will Brennan on the 10-day injured list on July 27 with rib cage inflammation. Stephen Vogt said he never envisioned the injury to keep him out for too long, and now the outfielder has been activated and will be in Thursday’s starting lineup.
Brennan only appeared in one rehab assignment game and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. It’s important not to read too much into this box score. He was able to swing at full strength without having his rib cage give him any issues.
Chill Will has a slash line of .256/.314/.415 with an OPS of .729 in 68 games this season. His contact bat will be a welcome addition back in Cleveland’s lineup.
Gabriel Arias Optioned To Triple-A
The front made the decision on Thursday to option Gabriel Arias to Triple-A.
The former top prospect hasn’t been able to find consistency on the plate even though he’s been given numerous opportunities over the last two seasons. His versatility on defense was a plus and was likely the reason he remained on the major league roster for as long as he did.
However, the emergence of Angel Martinez and Brennan’s return from the IL forced the Guardians’ hand.
Arias was hitting .222/.255/.353 with an OPS of .608 before being sent down.