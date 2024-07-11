Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Roster Moves: Gabriel Arias Optioned, Will Brennan Activated

The Cleveland Guardians optioned Gabriel Arias to Triple-A as they activated Will Brennan off the injured list.

Tommy Wild

Apr 4, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Will Brennan (17) hits a single during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Will Brennan (17) hits a single during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians made a fairly significant roster move on Thursday afternoon ahead of their series finale against the Detroit Tigers

Will Brennan Activated From Injured List

The Guardians placed Will Brennan on the 10-day injured list on July 27 with rib cage inflammation. Stephen Vogt said he never envisioned the injury to keep him out for too long, and now the outfielder has been activated and will be in Thursday’s starting lineup. 

Brennan only appeared in one rehab assignment game and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. It’s important not to read too much into this box score. He was able to swing at full strength without having his rib cage give him any issues.

Chill Will has a slash line of .256/.314/.415 with an OPS of .729 in 68 games this season. His contact bat will be a welcome addition back in Cleveland’s lineup.

Gabriel Arias Optioned To Triple-A

The front made the decision on Thursday to option Gabriel Arias to Triple-A. 

Gabriel Arias field a ground ball
Jun 28, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians third base Gabriel Arias (13) waits for a ground ball during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports / William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The former top prospect hasn’t been able to find consistency on the plate even though he’s been given numerous opportunities over the last two seasons. His versatility on defense was a plus and was likely the reason he remained on the major league roster for as long as he did.

However, the emergence of Angel Martinez and Brennan’s return from the IL forced the Guardians’ hand.

Arias was hitting .222/.255/.353 with an OPS of .608 before being sent down. 

