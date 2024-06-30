Guardians Roster Moves: Gavin Williams Activated, Triston McKenzie Optioned To Triple-A
The Cleveland Guardians have made multiple roster moves over the last few days, and that continued on Sunday as the team announced that it would activate one of its promising young pitchers but option one of its core rotation members.
Gavin Williams Activated Off IL
The Guardians activated Gavin Williams off the 60-day injured list, and he’s set to make his first start of the season after suffering an elbow injury during spring training. Williams has made a handful of rehab starts, both at Double-A and Triple-A, and his build-up has been encouraging on all fronts.
Williams had a 3.29 ERA and 1.26 WHIP during his rookie season in 2023. It’s great to see him back in the Guardians' rotation.
Triston McKenzie Optioned To Triple-A
Triston McKenzie looked like the future ace of the Guardians during the 2022 season. However, he hasn’t looked like the same pitcher since suffering multiple injuries last year. Sticks currently has a season ERA of 5.11, and he’s struggled with his command all season.
The Guardians were forced to make a difficult decision as he’s been optioned to the minors. Cleveland now uses McKenzie’s last minor-league option to give him an opportunity to get right at Triple-A.
Darren McCaughan Designated For Assignment
Darren McCaughan only made three appearances for the Guardians before being designated for assignment on Sunday. Although his 11.51 ERA and 2.53 WHIP are alarming, he saved the bullpen multiple times.