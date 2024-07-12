Cleveland Guardians Roster Moves, Left-Handed Reliever Placed On Injured List
The Cleveland Guardians' pitching staff took another hit on Friday afternoon as one of their prominent left-handed pitchers went to the injured list. The team made these roster moves ahead of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday afternoon.
Sam Hentges To 15-Day Injured List
The Guardians placed LHP Sam Hentges on the 15-day injured list on Friday afternoon with left shoulder inflammation.
Hentges has played a crucial role in Cleveland’s dominant bullpen this season, and his absence will certainly be felt. Now, Tim Herrin is the only southpaw reliever the Guardians have, and he could see even more innings depending on the situation.
Hentges has a 3.04 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 23.2 innings this season.
This isn’t his first time on the IL this season, as he missed the start of the season due to left finger inflammation.
Xzavion Curry Recalled From Columbus
Cleveland recalled RHP Xzavion Curry from Triple-A Columbus to take Hentges’ spot in the bullpen. Curry currently has a 5.74 ERA over 15.2 innings at the big league level this season. He’s appeared in four games, three of which were starts.
Curry may not be placed in the same situations that Hentges was in before his injury, but they rightly give Stephen Vogt another long-reliever option, which could be handy given all of Cleveland’s starting rotation problems lately.