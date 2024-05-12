Guardians Searching For Answers On Offense
What was once a promising and exciting start on offense for the Cleveland Guardians has turned into a slight concern a little over a week into May.
Over the last week, the Guardians have a team batting average of .210 and an on-base percentage of .249. In that stretch, they’re just 3-4.
“We’re grinding a little bit on offense right now and we’ve got to find a way,” said Stephen Vogt after Cleveland’s 3-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.
So how do the Guardians get out of this mini-slump? Vogt believes it all starts with each battle in the box.
“We have to continue to have good at-bats, continue to look for our strengths, and find a way to get on base. Bottom line, that’s just what it is. We have to string some hits together. I feel like we get somebody on and we’re not continuing the inning. We’ve just got to keep getting traffic and keep the ball moving.”
What makes this slump especially concerning is that it’s come against two division rival teams including the White Sox who were off to a historically bad start earlier this season.
Vogt also believes that the pressure is settling in for his team and players are trying “to do too much” to break out of the rut. “Our guys just need to relax. Everybody’s pressing. Everybody’s trying to step up more," said Vogt.
Cleveland’s manager is confident that if his team sticks to their game plan and each player’s role then they’ll be just fine.
“We just need everybody to be themself. You don’t have to be anything more than who you are and we’ll get back to where we want to be.”