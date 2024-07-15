Cleveland Guardians Select Promising High School Pitcher With 36th Pick In MLB Draft
The Cleveland Guardians added to their impressive draft class by selecting RHP Braylon Doughty with the 36th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Doughty, 18, was one of the most highly touted high school pitchers entering draft night. He attended Chaparral High School in Temecula, California, and is currently committed to Oklahoma State University.
Perfect Game ranked him as the fourth-best overall right-handed pitcher in the nation and the best in California. They also ranked him as the 22nd-best overall prospect. MLB currently has Doughty ranked as their 36th overall prospect and fifth-best pitching prospect.
What specifically stands out with Doughty is his fastball velocity, which he already has topping out at 96 mph. Along with the heater, the right-hander has developed a nice off-speed pitch that sits in the mid-80s to complement the high speed of his fastball.
Scouts really like Doughty's ability to consistently find the strike zone. It's impressive that an 18-year-old can throw as hard as he does and still have the command to locate his pitches.
Cleveland is notorious for drafting and developing some of the game's best pitchers. Corey Kluber, Shane Bieber, Trevor Bauer, Tanner Bibee, and Gavin Williams all come to mind when thinking about recent pitching draft picks who have worked out for the Guardians.
Yes, Doughty is still young and just graduated high school. But Cleveland clearly sees something in him to take him this high up in the draft.