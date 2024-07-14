Cleveland Guardians Select This Infielder In Final Mock Draft
The 2024 MLB Draft is on Sunday night, and it's still unclear who the Cleveland Guardians will select with the first overall pick.
MLB Pipeline released their final mock draft early on Sunday morning and predicted that the Guardians would take West Virginia SS JJ Wetherholt with the pick.
Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis changed their projection from earlier mock drafts and this is their reason for doing so:
"The Guardians' strategy appears to be maximizing the value of their entire Draft class, and Wetherholt is the top talent who would accept the largest signing bonus discount ... As a result of this, I'm switching to Wetherholt here after going with Bazzana in my previous four projections. In order of probability, Bazzana would be a close second and Condon (who will land the largest bonus in the Draft and could break Paul Skenes' record of $9.2 million) coming in third."
Wetherholt to the Guardians has been a common pick by some mock drafts, but other outlets, such as CBS Sports, still believe Cleveland will take Oregon State 2B Travis Bazzana.
As Mayo and Callis point out, a lot of uncertainty comes down to the financial aspect of the draft. Chris Antonetti has said in the past that the Guardians want to maximize their entire draft class, not focus on just one pick.
No matter who Cleveland chooses to take with the pick, the Guardians will be welcoming a player into their organization who has the potential to be a difference-maker for years to come.