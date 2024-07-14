Cleveland Guardians Select Popular Infielder In Latest Mock Draft
Not everyone agrees on who the Cleveland Guardians should take with the first overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft or what their philosophy should be.
Should they play it safe and go with the player with the most talent? Is organizational need more critical for this squad? Will the front office consider the financial approach with the draft?
With the draft less than two days away, CBS Sports predicts the Guardians will select Oregon State INF Travis Bazzana as the first pick in their latest mock draft.
Here is Mike Axisa’s rationale for Cleveland heading in this direction with the pick.
“Bazzana going No. 1 is not a slam dunk with the draft less than 48 hours away. It is just the most likely outcome, and even then, I would still put the odds at less than 50%. West Virginia infielder JJ Wetherholt is a serious candidate for this pick, with Georgia slugger Charlie Condon a consideration as well. Money will, of course, be a factor in the decision … Cleveland has been in on Bazzana since before the college season even began. He appears to be the favorite to go No. 1, but nothing is settled.”
Bazzana appears to be a popular choice among other mock drafts and probably has the most talent out of the players in the draft. The Athletic and Bleacher Report also predicted the Guardians to take the Oregon State second baseman in their latest mock.
However, some outlets like ESPN still think Cleveland will take West Virginia SS JJ Wetherholt with the pick due to the financial implications with the pick.
All of the guessing and speculation will come to an end on Sunday night at 7:00 PM EST when the MLB Draft officially begins.