Cleveland Guardians Select Top Infielder In Latest Mock Draft
Mock Drafts are starting to show a little agreement on who the Cleveland Guardians could select with the number one overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Bleacher Report released their latest predictions over the weekend and have the Guardians taking Oregon State 2B Travis Bazzana first overall.
Here’s Joel Reuter of B/R’s rationale for this pick:
“The possibility remains that the Guardians could look to cut a deal at No. 1 overall in an effort to spread out their draft pool, with West Virginia infielder JJ Wetherholt the most popular name in that conversation. However, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com recently surveyed 20 scouting directors across Major League Baseball on who they expect to be the No. 1 pick. Travis Bazzana received 15 votes, with four for Wetherholt and one for Georgia slugger Charlie Condon.
Bazanna has become a popular choice among mock drafts over the last two weeks. MLB Pipeline and USA Today recently predicted the second baseman who clearly has superstar potential.
However, as Reuter alluded to, sometimes talent isn’t the only thing in consideration when it comes to MLB draft picks, which is why West Virginia SS JJ Wetherholt has quickly jumped up some mock drafts. It’s also important to note that Georgia OF Charline Condon could easily be Cleveland’s selection as well.
Whoever the Guardians select, they’ll welcome a franchise-altering talent into their organization.