Guardians Select Standout Infielder In Latest Mock Draft
The Cleveland Guardians have a couple more weeks until they make one of their biggest decisions in recent franchise history. That would be who they select with the first overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
MLB Pipeline released their latest mock draft on Wednesday and they're sticking with the same player they believe the Guardians will with the No. 1 pick. This time around Jim Callis has the Guardians selecting Oregon State 2B Travis Bazzana.
Here’s his outlook for Cleveland’s pick:
“On the Pipeline Podcast earlier this week, we assigned percentage chances for the candidates for this pick. I'd revise mine like this: Bazzana 35 percent, Wetherholt 30 percent, Caglianone 20 percent, Condon 10 percent, the field (Wake Forest right-hander Chase Burns, Mississippi high school shortstop/outfielder Konnor Griffin, maybe Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith) 5 percent.”
While Callis does ultimately see the Guardians taking Bazzana, it isn’t a clear-cut decision based on the rest of his percentages for each prospect.
This also lines up with the other mock drafts that different outlets have recently released. A couple of examples of other players being mocked in Cleveland are West Virginia INF JJ Wetherholt (ESPN) and Georgia OF Charlie Condon (The Athletic). However, USA Today did predict the Guardians to take Bazzana in their latest mock draft.
While Bazzana may have the slight edge among experts, it looks like we’ll have to wait until closer to the draft to figure out who will end up being Cleveldn’s final choice.