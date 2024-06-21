Guardians Select Top Infielder In MLB Pipeline’s Latest Mock Draft
The MLB Draft is quickly approaching and there doesn’t appear to be any consensus on who the Cleveland Guardians should select with the first overall pick. There are plenty of intriguing prospects who all come with their own strengths and weaknesses.
MLB Pipeline released their latest mock draft on Thursday and had the Guardians selecting Oregon State 2B Travis Bazzana with the first pick.
Here’s their rationale for the decision:
“The names here are: Bazzana, Charlie Condon, maybe cutting a deal with someone and saving money. But I'm sticking with the guy who is No. 1 on our Top 200 and that's Bazzana, who had a huge year for Oregon State.”
Bazzana had an incredible season for the Beavers hitting .416/.471/.593 with an OPS of 1.037 including 16 doubles and 28 home runs. He would make a great middle infield partner to Andres Giemenz for years to come.
For what it’s worth, two other mock drafts were released over the last few days and neither of them had the Guardians selecting Bazzana. Keith Law of The Athletic projected the Guardians to take Georgia OF Charline Condon (who MLP Pipeline has going second overall) and ESPN predicted Cleveland to draft West Virginia INF JJ Wetherholt (who MLB Pipeline has going fifth overall).
It appears there will continue to be uncertainty about who Cleveland should go with until they actually make the pick on July 14.