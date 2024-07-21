Cleveland Guardians Shake Up Pitching Staff With Roster Moves
The Cleveland Guardians' Pitching has been a topic of conversation since the beginning of the season. The front office made a roster move on Sunday, affecting this week’s upcoming rotation.
Spencer Howard - Designated For Assignment
The Guardians acquired RHP Spencer Howard from the San Francisco Giants on July 5. His time in Cleveland didn’t last long as the Guardians designated him for assignment on Sunday, July 21.
Howard made one start against the Detroit Tigers and an appearance out of the bullpen against the San Diego Padres. He gave up eight runs (five earned), 11 hits, and had a 2.80 WHIP in those 5.0 innings of work.
The key takeaway here is that Howard was Cleveland’s probable starter for Tuesday’s game against the Tigers. Now that he’s off the roster, the Guardians will need to find another starter for that game.
Stephen Vogt said on Sunday that the current plan is for RHP Xzavion Curry to start in Howard’s place.
Peter Strzelecki - Recalled From Triple-A
The corresponding move on Sunday was recalling RHP Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Columbus to take Howard’s spot on the roster.
Strzelecki has appeared in four games with the Guardians this season, pitched 5.2 innings, gave up five hits, struck out three, and has yet to give up a run. He does give Cleveland another long relief option out of the bullpen.