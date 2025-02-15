Guardians' Shane Bieber Takes Massive Step In Injury Rehab
The biggest "what if" of the Cleveland Guardains' 2024 season was, "What if Shane Bieber stayed healthy through the year?"
The former Cy Young winner looked like the best version of himself during his first two starts of the season, but he was diagnosed with an elbow injury that would require season-ending surgery before the team played its home opener.
The good news is that Bieber re-signed with the Guardians for the 2025 season and took a massive step in his injury rehab.
On Saturday, the fourth official day of spring training, Bieber threw his first bullpen session since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of 2024.
This comes just days after the organization released a medical update on Bieber, saying, "Shane has been able to progress his throwing to five days per week and his throwing distance out to 120'. Shane will initiate his mound progression in mid-February."
Bieber may not be the same pitcher he was back in 2020, but he's still one of the top arms in the game when he's on the mound.
He has a career 3.22 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over seven big league seasons and had plenty of experience pitching in postseason games. Whenever Shane is ready to return to the mound, he'll provide a massive boost for Cleveland's overall pitching depth and rotation.
There is still no timetable for Bieber's return to pitching in Major League games, but this is still a tremendous step forward in his rehab and eventual return to Cleveland's rotation.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Ace Discusses Team's Pitching Depth
MORE: Newest Guardians Reliever Gets Honest About Last Year's Injuries
MORE: Analyst Feels Guardians' Hopes Could Depend on One Crucial Player
MORE: Guardians Share Multiple Medical Updates As Spring Training Begins