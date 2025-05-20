Cleveland Guardians Share Major Travis Bazzana Injury Announcement
The Cleveland Guardians fell victim to the injury bug yet again, this time to the organization's No. 1 prospect.
According to GuardsInsider on X, former 2024 No. 1 pick Travis Bazzana suffered an internal oblique strain on May 14.
This type of injury has a typical recovery time of 8-10 weeks, which will then be followed by him stopping in Goodyear, AZ for his rehab progression.
After a historical 2024 season at the Oregon State University, Bazzana was easily the top prospect in his respective draft class. He closed out his final year with the Beavers batting .407, while also notching 28 home runs and 66 RBIs. In his first season in the Guardians' minor league system, Bazzana put up solid numbers with the Lake County Captians, finishing the year with a .238 batting average a .765 OPB.
The 22-year-old prospect began this season with Cleveland Double-A affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks, and was off to a hot start in 2025. In 33 games, Bazzana batted .252 while also recording eight steals. Along with being elevated in the system, the highly-touted second basemen came into the season with a projected Major League ETA of this season. However, the injury may set back the young talent in his journey to Cleveland.
