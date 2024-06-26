Cleveland Guardians Should Pursue Shocking Pete Alonso Trade With Mets
The Cleveland Guardians are one of the best teams in baseball and are starting to be viewed as a World Series favorite. With that in mind, there are some things that they need to do ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Adding another starting pitcher would be a wise move, but they could also use more help at the plate.
Many believe they could target an outfielder, but they need more power and production. Could they look to make a big-time splash via a blockbuster trade for a big power bat?
A move for New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso would be a very intriguing option.
Obviously, the first question would be, where would Alonso fit? He could slide in at first base, while the Guardians could then shift some talent around to keep Josh Naylor and Jose Ramirez on the field. Perhaps they could play Naylor in the outfield.
They would be able to make the logistics work with such a big move.
Alonso would be the big-time bat that Cleveland needs to acquire. He is one of the most powerful hitters in baseball.
So far during the 2024 MLB season, Alonso has played in 77 games. He has hit .240/.322/.466 to go along with 16 home runs and 43 RBI. Those numbes would make the Guardians' lineup one of the most dangerous in the league.
One major question about a trade for Alonso would revolve around the future. The 29-year-old first baseman is set to hit free agency in the upcoming offseason. Cleveland could look to re-sign him long-term to be a big part of the future.
Acquiring a player like Alonso is never cheap. However, the move would immediately make the Guardians a much more serious World Series contender. His bat would make their offense nearly unstoppable.
Can you imagine a lineup that features Alonso, Ramirez, Naylor, David Fry, and Steven Kwan? There would need to be some lineup juggling to keep everyone involved, but they would be able to stay fresh and feed off of each other.
It might be unlikely that Cleveland will look to trade for Alonso. But, it's fun to think about what his addition to the lineup would look like.
Expect to see the Guardians be very active ahead of the trade deadline. They are close to a championship and an aggressive mentality will be needed to get them to the ultimate goal.