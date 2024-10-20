Guardians Should Get Aggressive, Pursue Future Hall of Famer
The Cleveland Guardians saw their impressive run come to an end on Saturday evening, falling to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the ALCS by a final score of 5-2.
It was a disappointing end to an amazing year, but there are many reasons to be excited about the future. With how close the Guardians are to winning a championship, the front office and ownership need to change their mindset and get aggressive during the offseason.
Should they choose to do so, pursuing better starting pitching would be a great place to begin.
One potential name that they should strongly consider going after is future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.
No, he's not the dominant pitcher that he once was. However, he's more than capable of using his experience and the ability he has to make a major impact.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Houston Astros, Verlander did miss quite a bit of time due to injury. He ended up starting in 17 games, recording a 5-6 record to go along with a 5.48 ERA, a 1.38 WHIP, a 2.7 K/BB ratio, and 90.1 innings pitched.
It's not fair to judge him on this season alone due to the injuries. But, the previous season he showed quality pitching for the Astros.
In 2023, he started 11 games, going 7-3 with a 3.31 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP, a 4.5 K/BB ratio, and 68.0 innings pitched.
Spending on a one-year deal for a player like Verlander would be a wise investment. If Verlander can stay healthy and pitch at the level he's still capable of, he would be a big upgrade for Cleveland.
A perfect offseason for the rotation would be bringing back Shane Bieber and adding a piece like Verlander. Starting pitching was a major weakness for the Guardians during the regular season and in the postseason. They will need to shore up their rotation to take the next step.
Verlander may not end up being a player of interest for Cleveland, but they need to focus on their rotation. He's simply one option that would make an awful lot of sense for the Guardians.