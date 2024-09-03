Cleveland Guardians Should Get Aggressive and Pursue Star Free Agent Ace
The Cleveland Guardians are still hoping to get back to the dominant level of play that they have shown throughout the majority of the 2024 MLB season.
That being said, they have had major struggles of late.
Heading into Tuesday's MLB action, the Guardians hold a 79-59 record and have won four out of their last five games. They may be turning a corner with the MLB postseason coming up quickly.
While the team is focused solely on getting into the postseason and making a run, the front office is almost certainly already looking ahead to the offseason and how to improve the roster.
One major area of need will be in the starting pitching rotation.
Shane Bieber is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. It seems likely that Cleveland will try to bring him back, but that is far from a guarantee. Whether they re-sign him or not, they could use another top-notch arm.
Enter Baltimore Orioles star pitcher Corbin Burnes.
Burnes will also be hitting the free agency market this offseason. The Guardians should strongly consider breaking their spending mold and getting aggressive to try and sign Burnes this offseason.
During the 2024 MLB season so far with the Orioles, Burnes has made 28 starts. He has compiled a 13-7 record to go along with a 3.19 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 169.1 innings pitched. That kind of production would take Cleveland's rotation to the next level.
Due to the Bieber injury this season, the team has been struggling at times with their rotation. If they could pair Bieber and Burnes at the top of their rotation, they would instantly turn a potential weakness into a major strength.
At 29 years old, Burnes still has a lot of great baseball left in him. He will turn 30 in late October, but the same timeline stands with him.
There are quite a few good starters who will be available this offseason, but Burnes has true ace talent. He would be able to man the top of the rotation with or without another elite starter.
Expect to see thhe Guardians consider their options of spending bigger than normal this offseason. They are so close to a World Series, but can't hesitate to make big moves that will take them over the top.
Burnes could very well be the big move that takes them from being a championship contender to a championship favorite.