Cleveland Guardians Should Pursue This Major Trade with the Cubs
The Cleveland Guardians are going to be one of the most interesting teams in baseball to watch ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month.
Currently, the Guardians hold a 53-30 record and are without a doubt a legitimate World Series contender. With that in mind, there are a couple of major holes that need to be filled.
One of those holes comes in the starting rotation. Cleveland could use another quality starter for the stretch run of the regular season and into the playoffs. Thankfully, there are quite a few starting pitchers available on the trade market that could fit perfectly with the Guardians.
Lately, the Chicago Cubs have become a team that could look to sell ahead of the deadline. Perhaps Cleveland could look to get in on that sale, if it occurs.
Jameson Taillon is a name that is starting to trend as a potential trade candidate. If he's actually available, the Guardians should absolutely have interest.
Throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season, Taillon has made 13 starts. He has compiled a 4-4 record to go along with a 3.03 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP, a 3.4 K/BB ratio, and has pitched 74.1 innings.
Clearly, those numbers would be a nice addition for the Cleveland rotation.
At 32 years old, Taillon has two years left on his contract after 2024. That makes him an even more intriguing trade options for the Guardians.
Taillon is not going to break the bank in a potential trade. Cleveland could get him fairly cheap and then have him as a part of their rotation for the next two and a half years.
With the World Series contention window officially open, the Guardians have a long-term outlook that is very favorable. Acquiring players that can fit in for both this season and years to come will be valuable. They can't afford to spend young talent on expiring deals.
All of that being said, the Cubs are not guaranteed to be sellers. However, if they end up making players available, the Guardians should strongly pursue a trade for Taillon. He would be exactly what the rotation needs to take the next step.