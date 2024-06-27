Cleveland Guardians Sign Intriguing Free Agent Starting Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians have been needing to find some help in the starting rotation. While everyone was expecting them to target a pitcher via a trade, they have made a different move.
According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Guardians have agreed to terms with free agent starting pitcher Matthew Boyd.
Boyd, a 33-year-old starter, has been waiting for the right opportunity. He has found that opportunity with Cleveland.
Last season with the Detroit Tigers, Boyd ended up starting in 15 games. He compiled a 5-5 record to go along with a 5.45 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP, and 71 innings pitched.
Those numbers don't look amazing, but he's a guy that could be throw into the rotation for now and potentially moved to the bullpen if the Guardians can acquire a better piece at the deadline.
It will be interesting to see what kind of production Boyd can give Cleveland. He has shown flashes of being a very good starter at times, and others he has been mediocre.
At the very least, this is a low-cost and potentially high reward type of signing. If Boyd can come in and be a decent bottom of the rotation kind of guy, the Guardians will win big with this move.
Expect to see Boyd make his debut with Cleveland at some point in the near future. This is likely just the start of some roster movement over the next month ahead of the deadline.